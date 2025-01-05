Left Menu

New Paths in Austrian Politics: A Possible Coalition with the Freedom Party

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen is set to meet far-right Freedom Party leader Herbert Kickl after coalition talks without the FPO collapsed. With Chancellor Karl Nehammer's resignation, there's a possibility of a new coalition path involving the FPO, which was previously ruled out.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 05-01-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 19:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Austria

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen announced plans on Sunday to meet with Herbert Kickl, leader of the far-right Freedom Party (FPO), following the disintegration of coalition discussions that excluded his party. The conservative People's Party faced new challenges as Chancellor Karl Nehammer stepped down, prompting a shift in political dynamics.

The President noted a decline in opposition voices within the People's Party against collaborating with the FPO under Kickl's leadership, suggesting a potential new direction in Austrian politics that was previously unavailable.

This development raises significant questions about the future of Austria's political landscape, as a collaboration with the FPO could reshape existing power structures and alliances. The meeting on Monday could be pivotal in determining the next steps for the country's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

