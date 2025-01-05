Austria's Political Landscape Shifts: Coalition Talks with Far-Right Party

Austria's political climate is experiencing a pivotal shift, as coalition talks are poised to be led by the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) following the resignation of Chancellor Karl Nehammer. This development comes after previous coalition attempts failed, leaving the political landscape in flux.

The interim leader of the conservative People's Party (OVP), Christian Stocker, expressed willingness to enter discussions with the FPO, marking a notable departure from former leader Nehammer's stance against collaboration with FPO leader Herbert Kickl. Stocker emphasized the urgency for a stable government.

This shift highlights the increasing influence of the FPO, a party with a history rooted in far-right ideology. As the political situation unfolds, President Alexander Van der Bellen remains cautious, stopping short of endorsing Kickl for chancellorship. The outcome of these coalition efforts could signal broader European political trends where centrist parties struggle to form governments without far-right participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)