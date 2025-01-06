US Current Events: Politics, Weather, and Tragedy

Amid concerns over the strength of New Orleans' street barriers, found insufficient against potential vehicle attacks, new installations continue, as confirmed by an April engineering analysis.

President Joe Biden officially signed an expansion of Social Security benefits, marking the first amendment in two decades, primarily aiding retirees with public pensions.

Hollywood mourns the loss of screenwriter and director Jeffrey Baena, discovered deceased in his home by apparent suicide, highlighting mental health awareness and its prevailing impact on the creative community.

(With inputs from agencies.)