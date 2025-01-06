Left Menu

A Chronicle of Leadership: Archbishop Justin Welby's Resignation Amid Scandal

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby resigned amid scandal, concluding an 11-year tenure marked by progressive reforms and controversies. From advocating for women's leadership and addressing the church's historical ties to slavery, to grappling with political issues and abuse scandals, Welby's leadership sparked both innovation and division within the Church of England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 05:33 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 05:33 IST
A Chronicle of Leadership: Archbishop Justin Welby's Resignation Amid Scandal
Archbishop

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, aged 69, has resigned amidst an abuse scandal, marking the end of his 11-year leadership of the Church of England. Welby's departure follows a report highlighting insufficient action against a prolific child abuser within the church. His resignation was a culmination of pressure mounting over various controversies during his tenure.

Welby became Archbishop in November 2012, succeeding after being the Bishop of Durham. His enthronement was notable for several milestones, including being inducted by a female cleric. Despite efforts to modernize the church, Welby faced criticism, especially for his stance on issues involving LGBTQI+ rights and historical acknowledgment of the church's ties to slavery.

Throughout his leadership, Welby engaged in political discourse, opposed governmental policies, and tackled complex matters like Brexit and climate change. However, the shadow of abuse scandals and recent decisions around LGBTQI+ discussions eventually led to a fracturing within church ranks, culminating in his resignation in November. His tenure is remembered both for its forward-looking reforms and the intense challenges that tested his leadership at every turn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025