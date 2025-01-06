A Chronicle of Leadership: Archbishop Justin Welby's Resignation Amid Scandal

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, aged 69, has resigned amidst an abuse scandal, marking the end of his 11-year leadership of the Church of England. Welby's departure follows a report highlighting insufficient action against a prolific child abuser within the church. His resignation was a culmination of pressure mounting over various controversies during his tenure.

Welby became Archbishop in November 2012, succeeding after being the Bishop of Durham. His enthronement was notable for several milestones, including being inducted by a female cleric. Despite efforts to modernize the church, Welby faced criticism, especially for his stance on issues involving LGBTQI+ rights and historical acknowledgment of the church's ties to slavery.

Throughout his leadership, Welby engaged in political discourse, opposed governmental policies, and tackled complex matters like Brexit and climate change. However, the shadow of abuse scandals and recent decisions around LGBTQI+ discussions eventually led to a fracturing within church ranks, culminating in his resignation in November. His tenure is remembered both for its forward-looking reforms and the intense challenges that tested his leadership at every turn.

(With inputs from agencies.)