Trudeau's Potential Exit: A Turning Point for Canada's Liberal Party
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is considering stepping down, though no final decision has been made, according to sources. His potential departure comes amid declining poll numbers and increased pressure from Liberal parliamentarians for new leadership. Trudeau's resignation could trigger calls for an early election.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reportedly contemplating an exit from power, with sources suggesting he is likely to resign soon. Although Trudeau has yet to finalize his decision, the reports have created ripples across Canada's political landscape.
Insiders indicate that Trudeau's resignation could leave the ruling Liberal Party leaderless at a critical moment, as polls predict a significant loss to the opposition Conservatives in the upcoming elections. Calls for him to step down are intensifying, driven by dissatisfaction over recent electoral setbacks and policy missteps.
Trudeau, who rose to prominence with a progressive agenda, has faced growing challenges, including public discontent over economic issues and a controversial immigration policy. His resignation could spark a quick election to stabilize governance, affecting both domestic and international agendas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
