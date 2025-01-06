Trudeau's Potential Exit: A Turning Point for Canada's Liberal Party

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reportedly contemplating an exit from power, with sources suggesting he is likely to resign soon. Although Trudeau has yet to finalize his decision, the reports have created ripples across Canada's political landscape.

Insiders indicate that Trudeau's resignation could leave the ruling Liberal Party leaderless at a critical moment, as polls predict a significant loss to the opposition Conservatives in the upcoming elections. Calls for him to step down are intensifying, driven by dissatisfaction over recent electoral setbacks and policy missteps.

Trudeau, who rose to prominence with a progressive agenda, has faced growing challenges, including public discontent over economic issues and a controversial immigration policy. His resignation could spark a quick election to stabilize governance, affecting both domestic and international agendas.

(With inputs from agencies.)