Forging New Frontiers: India-US Strategic Partnership Thrives Under iCET

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan convened on Monday to assess the trajectory of the India-US global strategic partnership forged over the last four years under President Biden's administration. Initiatives like the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology, or iCET, have significantly bolstered these bilateral ties.

Jaishankar lauded Sullivan for his personal contributions, highlighting the role of iCET in fostering collaboration in critical technologies, including artificial intelligence and defence innovation. Following Jaishankar's US visit, Sullivan's discussions also cover enhancing cooperation with Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, particularly focusing on defence and strategic technology.

As part of expanding the defence engagements, India secured a deal to acquire Predator drones. This move boosts its military abilities along Chinese borders and signifies a continuous strategic cooperation between the countries, underlining their shared security interests in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

