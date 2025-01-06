France's Budget Struggles: Minister Predicts a Serious Deficit

The French finance minister, Eric Lombard, has painted a grim picture of the nation's fiscal health, declaring the budget situation 'serious.'

He has set a target to shrink the deficit to between 5% and 5.5% of the GDP by 2025, reflecting the government's commitment to fiscal rectitude.

The current outlook for 2024, however, remains challenging, with a projected budget deficit of roughly 6.1%, indicating continued financial strain.

