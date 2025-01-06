Left Menu

France's Budget Struggles: Minister Predicts a Serious Deficit

French Finance Minister Eric Lombard outlined concerns over the nation's budget deficit, promising to reduce it to between 5% and 5.5% of GDP by 2025. The current projection for 2024 stands at approximately 6.1%, highlighting ongoing fiscal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 06-01-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 13:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The French finance minister, Eric Lombard, has painted a grim picture of the nation's fiscal health, declaring the budget situation 'serious.'

He has set a target to shrink the deficit to between 5% and 5.5% of the GDP by 2025, reflecting the government's commitment to fiscal rectitude.

The current outlook for 2024, however, remains challenging, with a projected budget deficit of roughly 6.1%, indicating continued financial strain.

