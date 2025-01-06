France's Budget Struggles: Minister Predicts a Serious Deficit
French Finance Minister Eric Lombard outlined concerns over the nation's budget deficit, promising to reduce it to between 5% and 5.5% of GDP by 2025. The current projection for 2024 stands at approximately 6.1%, highlighting ongoing fiscal challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 06-01-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 13:11 IST
- Country:
- France
The French finance minister, Eric Lombard, has painted a grim picture of the nation's fiscal health, declaring the budget situation 'serious.'
He has set a target to shrink the deficit to between 5% and 5.5% of the GDP by 2025, reflecting the government's commitment to fiscal rectitude.
The current outlook for 2024, however, remains challenging, with a projected budget deficit of roughly 6.1%, indicating continued financial strain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Arunachal Pradesh: Political Triumphs and Troubling Revelations in 2024
Piped water coverage in Tripura increased from 2.86 pc in 2018 to 87 pc in 2024, this is good governance: Union HM Amit Shah.
Smriti Mandhana Shatters Women's Cricket Records in 2024
Rozgar Mela 2024 Boosts Employment Across India
Goa's Spectacular Big Bash 2024-25: A Celebration Like No Other