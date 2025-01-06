Najib Razak's Surprise Legal Victory: A Step Towards Home Detention
Ex-Premier Najib Razak, jailed for his role in the 1MDB scandal, won a court bid to access a royal document potentially allowing home detention. The Court of Appeal ordered a lower court's dismissal of his request to be overturned and reheard, as supporters rally for justice.
A Malaysian court provided a legal boost for jailed ex-premier Najib Razak on Monday, overturning a dismissal of his bid to access a royal document that may permit him to serve his sentence at home. This victory marks a rare legal triumph for the former leader embroiled in the country's most significant corruption scandal.
Najib, serving time for his involvement in the multi-billion dollar 1MDB fraud, claims a royal 'addendum order' was granted for house arrest, a notion initially discounted by authorities. The Court of Appeal sent the case back to the High Court to be revisited by a new judge, reigniting a campaign for his release.
During the court session, documentation from the former king confirmed the existence of a royal order supporting Najib's bid, adding a twist to the ongoing legal saga. Meanwhile, government officials and the ministry maintain that no official communications regarding such an order were received.
