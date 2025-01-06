Congress Faces New Era: Certifying Trump Amid Snowstorm and Historical Echoes

The U.S. Congress convenes in a snow-blanketed Washington to officially certify Donald Trump's election as president. This session marks a crucial moment, four years after pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol to obstruct his 2020 loss acknowledgment, a narrative Trump still contests with unfounded fraud claims.

Amid winter storm warnings threatening travel chaos, Trump is projected to win with 312 electoral votes against Kamala Harris's 226, while Republicans secure a Senate majority. As Democrats refrain from blocking certification, House Democrat Katherine Clark emphasizes a commitment to democracy and constitutional loyalty.

Trump pledges pardons for Capitol rioters and faces heightened security at the Capitol. Legislative adjustments have fortified certification guidelines, mandating stricter objection criteria and affirming the ceremonial role of the vice president, countering past pro-Trump elector recruitment efforts.

