Trudeau to Step Down: Liberal Leadership Shake-up Looms

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, under increasing pressure from his party, will announce his intention to resign after nine years in office. Trudeau will remain until a successor is chosen, amidst challenges such as U.S. tariffs and a potential no-confidence motion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 20:14 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to announce his resignation on Monday, marking the end of a nine-year tenure as the leader of the ruling Liberal Party. This decision comes amidst mounting pressure from within his party and unfavorable poll predictions that foreshadow a significant loss to the opposition Conservatives in the upcoming election.

Despite multiple re-election victories and serving as one of Canada's longest-standing leaders, Trudeau's popularity has waned over recent years due to economic grievances such as rising prices and housing shortages. The Liberal Party's leadership race could take months, with Trudeau remaining in office during this transition and facing additional challenges like potential no-confidence votes.

The political tensions have been exacerbated following Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland's resignation, accusing Trudeau of prioritizing political strategies over national interests. Trudeau's leadership continues to be scrutinized as the country prepares for an eventual election showdown, and his legacy is debated within political circles.

