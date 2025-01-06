Defeat Certified: A Historical Role for Vice Presidents in US Democracy

Vice President Kamala Harris is poised to oversee the certification of her election loss to Donald Trump, marking a ceremonial role historically held by vice presidents like Richard Nixon and Al Gore after their election defeats.

Harris previously highlighted threats to democracy, referencing Trump's attempts to overturn his election loss and inciting violence at the Capitol. Despite past conflicts, Trump's spokesperson assures a smooth transfer of power. Harris, following a contentious election campaign, reaffirms her commitment to democratic principles.

A notorious example includes Trump's bid to invalidate votes in battleground states, pressuring Mike Pence to act against the election's integrity. Nonetheless, a peaceful certification process is anticipated, exemplifying the enduring strength and traditions of American democracy.

