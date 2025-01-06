Trudeau Steps Down Amid Internal Party Turmoil

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation on Monday, citing internal conflicts as the reason he feels unfit to lead in the next election.

In light of growing discontent and the sudden exit of his finance minister late last year, Trudeau has requested that the president of his Liberal Party begin the process of selecting a new leader.

Shortly before Trudeau's address, an official privy to the situation disclosed that Parliament will be suspended until March 24, which had been set to resume on January 27. This suspension will provide time for a leadership race within the Liberal Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)