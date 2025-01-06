Left Menu

Trudeau Steps Down Amid Internal Party Turmoil

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation, citing internal battles within his party making him unfit for a future election. With his finance minister's abrupt exit last year and rising discontent, he has initiated a process to appoint a new leader, suspending Parliament until March.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:00 IST
Trudeau Steps Down Amid Internal Party Turmoil
Justin Trudeau
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation on Monday, citing internal conflicts as the reason he feels unfit to lead in the next election.

In light of growing discontent and the sudden exit of his finance minister late last year, Trudeau has requested that the president of his Liberal Party begin the process of selecting a new leader.

Shortly before Trudeau's address, an official privy to the situation disclosed that Parliament will be suspended until March 24, which had been set to resume on January 27. This suspension will provide time for a leadership race within the Liberal Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025