Karnataka Cabinet Ministers Lash Out at Kumaraswamy Over Corruption Claims

Karnataka ministers criticized Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy for claiming corruption within the Congress government. They demanded evidence for his accusations, which allege that contractors affiliated with Congress are enduring significant commission demands. Ministers accused Kumaraswamy of making baseless claims due to political frustrations and internal party dissidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange, Karnataka ministers from the Siddaramaiah-led cabinet strongly criticized Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday for accusing the state government of corruption. The ministers pushed back, demanding tangible evidence to support Kumaraswamy's allegations of hefty commission charges.

Kumaraswamy accused Congress-affiliated contractors of asserting that commission rates for government contract funds exceed 60% under the current administration. However, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi dismissed these charges as 'political allegations' lacking evidence.

Industries Minister M B Patil suggested that Kumaraswamy's claims stem from desperation following his party's defeat in Channapatna. Patil, alongside other ministers, challenged Kumaraswamy to provide proof, accusing him of making unsubstantiated claims in a 'hit and run' manner fueled by political frustration and intra-party issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

