Karnataka Cabinet Ministers Lash Out at Kumaraswamy Over Corruption Claims

In a heated exchange, Karnataka ministers from the Siddaramaiah-led cabinet strongly criticized Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday for accusing the state government of corruption. The ministers pushed back, demanding tangible evidence to support Kumaraswamy's allegations of hefty commission charges.

Kumaraswamy accused Congress-affiliated contractors of asserting that commission rates for government contract funds exceed 60% under the current administration. However, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi dismissed these charges as 'political allegations' lacking evidence.

Industries Minister M B Patil suggested that Kumaraswamy's claims stem from desperation following his party's defeat in Channapatna. Patil, alongside other ministers, challenged Kumaraswamy to provide proof, accusing him of making unsubstantiated claims in a 'hit and run' manner fueled by political frustration and intra-party issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)