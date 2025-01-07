Left Menu

Trudeau to Step Down: Liberal Party Faces Leadership Crisis

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his decision to step down in the coming months, responding to pressure caused by his party's poor pre-election polling. Trudeau will remain in office until the Liberals choose a new leader, as Canada deals with potential U.S. tariffs and political infighting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 01:00 IST
Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that he plans to resign in the coming months after nearly a decade in power. His decision comes amid pressure from within his own Liberal Party, which has struggled in pre-election polls.

Trudeau will maintain his roles as prime minister and party leader until the Liberals select a new chief. This development comes as Canada faces potential trade uncertainties with the incoming U.S. administration and internal party discord.

The move has stirred concern among business groups and regional leaders, as they emphasize the need for governmental stability during this pivotal time. The Liberals are now tasked with finding a leader who can potentially revive the party's fortunes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

