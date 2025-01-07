Trudeau to Step Down: Liberal Party Faces Leadership Crisis

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that he plans to resign in the coming months after nearly a decade in power. His decision comes amid pressure from within his own Liberal Party, which has struggled in pre-election polls.

Trudeau will maintain his roles as prime minister and party leader until the Liberals select a new chief. This development comes as Canada faces potential trade uncertainties with the incoming U.S. administration and internal party discord.

The move has stirred concern among business groups and regional leaders, as they emphasize the need for governmental stability during this pivotal time. The Liberals are now tasked with finding a leader who can potentially revive the party's fortunes.

