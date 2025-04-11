Trade Turmoil: Global Markets Reel as Trump Tariffs Threaten Economic Stability

The global markets are experiencing heightened volatility as President Donald Trump's tariff policies continue to unsettle international trade dynamics. This week, markets witnessed further declines, with the S&P 500 dropping sharply and Asian indices following suit. Concerns of a looming recession have intensified, with experts predicting further market instability.

Amid these tensions, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent attempted to calm fears, noting that over 75 countries expressed interest in trade negotiations. Despite a temporary pause in tariffs for some nations, Trump's ongoing dispute with China exacerbates trade worries, as Beijing seeks new alliances to counteract U.S. tariffs.

Elsewhere, the U.S. and Vietnam are entering formal trade negotiations, while Japan prepares for talks in Washington. Meanwhile, China's response remains firm against U.S. pressure, refusing to yield without mutual respect. European trade moves are similarly cautious, with the EU pausing but ready to resume counter-tariffs if necessary.

