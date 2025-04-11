Asia's Financial Titans Unite Against U.S. Tariffs

Top finance and central bank officials from China, Japan, and South Korea recently gathered to address the repercussions of U.S. tariffs on the world economy, as confirmed by China's central bank. Held in Malaysia, these discussions aim to gauge the impact on regional and global macroeconomic conditions.

The Deputy Governor of the People's Bank of China, Xuan Changneng, participated in this critical meeting of ASEAN and Northeast Asian finance and central bank deputies. The meeting spanned from April 8-9 and focused heavily on examining the current economic climate and enhancing regional financial partnerships.

In an official statement, China's central bank committed to implementing a moderately loose monetary policy. This strategic move is designed to ensure the seamless operation of financial markets and foster a stable economic recovery.

