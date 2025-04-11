Left Menu

Asia's Financial Titans Unite Against U.S. Tariffs

Finance and central bank officials from China, Japan, and South Korea discussed the consequences of U.S. tariffs on the global and regional economy. China's central bank promises a moderately loose monetary policy to support economic recovery following a meeting in Malaysia attended by Deputy Governor Xuan Changneng.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 08:17 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 08:17 IST
Asia's Financial Titans Unite Against U.S. Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Top finance and central bank officials from China, Japan, and South Korea recently gathered to address the repercussions of U.S. tariffs on the world economy, as confirmed by China's central bank. Held in Malaysia, these discussions aim to gauge the impact on regional and global macroeconomic conditions.

The Deputy Governor of the People's Bank of China, Xuan Changneng, participated in this critical meeting of ASEAN and Northeast Asian finance and central bank deputies. The meeting spanned from April 8-9 and focused heavily on examining the current economic climate and enhancing regional financial partnerships.

In an official statement, China's central bank committed to implementing a moderately loose monetary policy. This strategic move is designed to ensure the seamless operation of financial markets and foster a stable economic recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025