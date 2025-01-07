Trump's Pre-Inauguration Sentencing: Legal Hurdles Amidst Political Drama

Donald Trump, president-elect, is confronting legal challenges as a judge denies his request to delay sentencing over hush money payments. His lawyers cited presidential immunity and the approaching inauguration date as reasons for postponement, but Judge Juan Merchan insisted on proceeding with the scheduled sentencing.

The controversy revolves around a $130,000 payment to adult film actor Stormy Daniels, supposedly to silence claims of a past affair with Trump. The Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of falsifying business records, marking a historic first for a U.S. president to be convicted of a crime.

While Trump's legal team plans to appeal, efforts to stall the legal process appear unlikely to succeed before his inauguration day. Trump's allegations that the prosecution is politically motivated continue to clash with judicial procedures aiming for prompt case resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)