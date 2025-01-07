Raja Krishnamoorthi Brings Bhagavad-Gita to Congress Prayer Service

Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi kicked off the 119th Congress by reading a passage from the Bhagavad-Gita at the Bipartisan Interfaith Prayer Service. The event, held on January 3, aimed to bless the new Congress before its official constitution for another two-year term.

Krishnamoorthi, representing Illinois' 8th Congressional District, was sworn in for his fifth consecutive term. He acknowledged the growing inclusion of Hindu Americans in such high-profile events, a significant change from years past when they were not represented at all.

'I'm grateful that we now have a seat at the table,' he noted, emphasizing the importance of spreading the blessings of Hindu faith. Alongside other prominent figures, Krishnamoorthi prayed for peace and prosperity as the Congress faces looming challenges. He also read a profound passage from the Bhagavad-Gita, emphasizing divine consciousness and protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)