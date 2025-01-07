Left Menu

Raja Krishnamoorthi Brings Bhagavad-Gita to Congress Prayer Service

Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi read from the Bhagavad-Gita at the Bipartisan Interfaith Prayer Service to bless the new Congress. This marked his fifth consecutive term. Krishnamoorthi highlighted the inclusion and importance of Hindu Americans in such services and prayed for peace and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2025 06:21 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 06:21 IST
Raja Krishnamoorthi
Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi kicked off the 119th Congress by reading a passage from the Bhagavad-Gita at the Bipartisan Interfaith Prayer Service. The event, held on January 3, aimed to bless the new Congress before its official constitution for another two-year term.

Krishnamoorthi, representing Illinois' 8th Congressional District, was sworn in for his fifth consecutive term. He acknowledged the growing inclusion of Hindu Americans in such high-profile events, a significant change from years past when they were not represented at all.

'I'm grateful that we now have a seat at the table,' he noted, emphasizing the importance of spreading the blessings of Hindu faith. Alongside other prominent figures, Krishnamoorthi prayed for peace and prosperity as the Congress faces looming challenges. He also read a profound passage from the Bhagavad-Gita, emphasizing divine consciousness and protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

