Trump's Agenda: A Massive Legislative Push

Donald Trump plans to meet Republican senators to push for a single major bill enforcing his priorities. The proposed bill includes tax cuts, increased border security, and energy production. The legislation aims to mitigate Democrat opposition. Trump suggests funding through increased tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 07:17 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 07:17 IST
Donald Trump

Donald Trump is preparing to engage with Republican senators in Washington to advocate a sweeping legislative approach incorporating his key priorities into one significant bill.

Set to take office shortly, Trump is focusing on extending 2017 tax cuts and boosting border security, amidst looming expirations and political opposition.

Facing internal party dissent over logistics, Trump proposes funding the ambitious plan through increased tariffs on imported goods, aiming for swift congressional cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

