Trump's Agenda: A Massive Legislative Push

Donald Trump is preparing to engage with Republican senators in Washington to advocate a sweeping legislative approach incorporating his key priorities into one significant bill.

Set to take office shortly, Trump is focusing on extending 2017 tax cuts and boosting border security, amidst looming expirations and political opposition.

Facing internal party dissent over logistics, Trump proposes funding the ambitious plan through increased tariffs on imported goods, aiming for swift congressional cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)