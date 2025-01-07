Taiwan's Defense Drills and Budget Battles
Taiwan launched a three-day military drill amidst political tension over defense budget cuts. The exercises, featuring US-supplied Abrams tanks and Patriot III systems, come as the government warns of potential financial constraints due to legislative disputes. The drills serve to reassure the public of Taiwan's military readiness.
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan has commenced a three-day military exercise amid rising concerns about potential cuts to its defense budget sparked by legislative disagreements.
The drills began in the north, spotlighting the transition from outdated CM-11 tanks to newly acquired Abrams M1A2T tanks from the US. This upgrade, despite some criticisms regarding their weight, signifies a substantial enhancement in Taiwan's defense capability.
With military exercises proceeding, Taiwan's National Security Council warns that proposed budget changes could challenge international support against China. Taiwan's stance remains clear: maintaining a strong defense posture is crucial in the face of Chinese pressures.
(With inputs from agencies.)