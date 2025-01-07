Left Menu

Taiwan's Defense Drills and Budget Battles

Taiwan launched a three-day military drill amidst political tension over defense budget cuts. The exercises, featuring US-supplied Abrams tanks and Patriot III systems, come as the government warns of potential financial constraints due to legislative disputes. The drills serve to reassure the public of Taiwan's military readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hsinchu | Updated: 07-01-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 11:52 IST
Taiwan's Defense Drills and Budget Battles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan has commenced a three-day military exercise amid rising concerns about potential cuts to its defense budget sparked by legislative disagreements.

The drills began in the north, spotlighting the transition from outdated CM-11 tanks to newly acquired Abrams M1A2T tanks from the US. This upgrade, despite some criticisms regarding their weight, signifies a substantial enhancement in Taiwan's defense capability.

With military exercises proceeding, Taiwan's National Security Council warns that proposed budget changes could challenge international support against China. Taiwan's stance remains clear: maintaining a strong defense posture is crucial in the face of Chinese pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025