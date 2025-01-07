Taiwan has commenced a three-day military exercise amid rising concerns about potential cuts to its defense budget sparked by legislative disagreements.

The drills began in the north, spotlighting the transition from outdated CM-11 tanks to newly acquired Abrams M1A2T tanks from the US. This upgrade, despite some criticisms regarding their weight, signifies a substantial enhancement in Taiwan's defense capability.

With military exercises proceeding, Taiwan's National Security Council warns that proposed budget changes could challenge international support against China. Taiwan's stance remains clear: maintaining a strong defense posture is crucial in the face of Chinese pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)