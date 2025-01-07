Congress Criticizes AAP and BJP, Emphasizes Commitment to Women's Issues

As the political atmosphere heats up ahead of the 2025 Delhi assembly elections, Congress leader Dipika Pandey Singh launched a scathing criticism against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Singh asserted that Congress stands apart as a party committed to genuinely aiding the needy, particularly in addressing women's issues.

Singh highlighted that Congress, wherever it has held power, has prioritized women's welfare, citing former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit's initiatives like financial assistance for women and children. She pointed out the decade-long delay by AAP in implementing financial aid for women in Delhi, accusing it of empty promises both in Delhi and neighboring Punjab.

Further, Singh referenced unmet election promises by both AAP and BJP in various states. Former Delhi Mahila Congress chief Amrita Dhawan echoed the sentiment, criticizing AAP's failure to deliver on women's needs. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut warned that the rivalry between AAP and Congress could inadvertently benefit the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)