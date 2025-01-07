Prashant Kishor's Arrest and Health Crisis Amid Protest Hunger Strike

Prashant Kishor, the Jan Suraaj Party founder, has been embroiled in controversy after his arrest for an 'illegal' fast unto death. After being granted bail, Kishor was found suffering from dehydration and hospitalised for medical examination in Patna.

Kishor's hunger strike, which began on January 2, has been in support of civil service aspirants protesting against the alleged leak of BPSC exam question papers held last month. His protest action defied a Patna High Court order mandating demonstrations be held only in Gardani Bagh locality, leading to his arrest.

Despite his release, Kishor remains committed to continuing his hunger strike, demanding cancellation of the allegedly compromised examinations. Meanwhile, healthcare professionals are addressing his medical needs.

