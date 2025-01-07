Prashant Kishor's Arrest and Health Crisis Amid Protest Hunger Strike
Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj Party, was arrested for an illegal hunger strike supporting civil service aspirants' demands. Released on bail, Kishor was hospitalized due to dehydration. The protest was against the alleged Bihar Public Service Commission exam paper leak, under court-ordered demonstration restrictions.
Prashant Kishor, the Jan Suraaj Party founder, has been embroiled in controversy after his arrest for an 'illegal' fast unto death. After being granted bail, Kishor was found suffering from dehydration and hospitalised for medical examination in Patna.
Kishor's hunger strike, which began on January 2, has been in support of civil service aspirants protesting against the alleged leak of BPSC exam question papers held last month. His protest action defied a Patna High Court order mandating demonstrations be held only in Gardani Bagh locality, leading to his arrest.
Despite his release, Kishor remains committed to continuing his hunger strike, demanding cancellation of the allegedly compromised examinations. Meanwhile, healthcare professionals are addressing his medical needs.
