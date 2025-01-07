AAP Launches Campaign Song for 2025 Delhi Assembly Polls

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), took aim at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during an event marking the release of the party's campaign song for the forthcoming 2025 Delhi assembly elections. The announcement of election dates by the Election Commission is anticipated on Tuesday.

Kejriwal described the elections as a festival for Delhi's residents, underscoring the excitement around AAP's campaign song. 'Phir layenge Kejriwal' was launched to rouse support, with Kejriwal calling on citizens to share it widely. He humorously suggested even BJP leaders might enjoy the song in private.

The launch event was attended by key AAP figures, including Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and former party leader Manish Sisodia. Reflecting on past successes, AAP's victory in 62 of 70 constituency seats in 2020 was noted. Kejriwal later criticized alleged voter fraud in the New Delhi assembly, referencing a letter by Atishi to electoral officials.

