Ex-BSP Leaders Make Bold Move to AAP

In a significant political shift, former BSP leaders, Madan Mohan and his wife, Sudeshwati, have joined the Aam Aadmi Party, signaling potential gains for AAP in Palam. This decision reflects discontent with the BSP's direction, echoing sentiments of former BSP Punjab unit president Jasvir Singh Garhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 14:59 IST
Former BSP leader Madan Mohan joins AAP (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable political transition, Madan Mohan, the former leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), alongside his wife Sudeshwati, has officially aligned with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The announcement was made on Tuesday with AAP MP Sanjay Singh expressing delight at the new membership during a press conference.

Sanjay Singh, addressing the media, conveyed his confidence in the strengthening of AAP due to the Mohans' addition, predicting a strong electoral outcome in the Palam Assembly constituency. This isn't the first instance of former BSP leaders gravitating towards AAP. Earlier, Jasvir Singh Garhi, once the Punjab unit's president of BSP, echoed similar sentiments when he joined AAP.

Garhi, in a candid discussion with ANI, reflected on the unmet aspirations of Dalit leaders like Kanshi Ram and Baba Sahib Ambedkar, as well as his own grievances with BSP. He noted a pattern of leadership undermining over the years, prompting his departure and subsequent alignment with AAP, which he views as a platform for reinvigorating the fight for marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

