Ex-BSP Leaders Make Bold Move to AAP

In a notable political transition, Madan Mohan, the former leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), alongside his wife Sudeshwati, has officially aligned with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The announcement was made on Tuesday with AAP MP Sanjay Singh expressing delight at the new membership during a press conference.

Sanjay Singh, addressing the media, conveyed his confidence in the strengthening of AAP due to the Mohans' addition, predicting a strong electoral outcome in the Palam Assembly constituency. This isn't the first instance of former BSP leaders gravitating towards AAP. Earlier, Jasvir Singh Garhi, once the Punjab unit's president of BSP, echoed similar sentiments when he joined AAP.

Garhi, in a candid discussion with ANI, reflected on the unmet aspirations of Dalit leaders like Kanshi Ram and Baba Sahib Ambedkar, as well as his own grievances with BSP. He noted a pattern of leadership undermining over the years, prompting his departure and subsequent alignment with AAP, which he views as a platform for reinvigorating the fight for marginalized communities.

