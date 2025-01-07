The Border Conundrum: Migration Policies in Transition

The number of migrants arrested while attempting to illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border in December fell below the figures recorded at the end of former President Donald Trump's term in 2020, according to preliminary data shared with Reuters. This decline comes ahead of potential policy shifts as Trump prepares to reassume office, promising stringent immigration enforcement.

In December, the U.S. Border Patrol apprehended approximately 47,000 migrants at the southwest border, mirroring November's numbers but considerably lower than the Biden presidency's peak of 250,000 in December 2023. As Trump, a Republican, gears up to take office on January 20, he has vowed to implement strict measures against illegal immigration, with allies estimating a $100 billion requirement for the effort.

Biden's administration experienced record-high crossings, but numbers plummeted following reinforced border policies and international collaborations. Legal entry routes, including CBP One, facilitated orderly migration. However, Trump plans to end such programs, a decision facing criticism from Democrats and migration policy experts, warning of possible repercussions on border stability.

