Remembering Jimmy Carter: A State Funeral Honoring the 39th U.S. President
The body of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter arrives in Washington for three days of mourning, culminating in a state funeral at the National Cathedral. Carter, who died at 100, is remembered for his humanitarian efforts and will be honored by President Biden with a eulogy.
The body of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter arrived in Washington on Tuesday, marking the start of a three-day national mourning period. His casket will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, leading up to a funeral service at Washington National Cathedral this Thursday.
Carter's state funeral coincides with the political transition from Democratic President Joe Biden to Republican President-elect Donald Trump, heightening security across Washington. The 39th President, who served one term from 1977 to 1981, passed away on December 29 at the age of 100. Despite his challenges during office, Carter gained a reputation as a dedicated humanitarian post-presidency, recognized with a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.
Wednesday's public viewing will offer citizens and lawmakers a chance to pay respects in the Capitol Rotunda. On Thursday, President Biden is expected to deliver Carter's eulogy before the former president's remains are returned to Georgia for interment in his hometown of Plains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
