Delhi's Political Battle: Congress Eyes 2025 Assembly Comeback

As the Delhi assembly elections approach, Congress focuses on reviving its dominance, criticizing the AAP's governance and anticipating voter dissatisfaction. The election schedule released by the Election Commission places polling on February 5 and vote counting on February 8, under a strict Model Code of Conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 17:15 IST
Congress candidate from Kasturba Nagar Assembly constituency, Abhishek Dutt (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the 2025 Delhi assembly elections draw near, the Election Commission of India has announced the polling will occur on February 5, with the count finalized on February 8. With the Model Code of Conduct now in effect, political parties are ramping up their campaigns in the capital.

Congress candidate from Kasturba Nagar, Abhishek Dutt, has voiced optimism for his party's chances, asserting that substantial development only occurred under Congress's past governance. Dutt criticized the current AAP leadership, questioning its unmet promises and expressing confidence that voters disillusioned by the last 11 years will turn to Congress this election cycle.

Alka Lamba, representing Kalkaji and speaking for the Congress, echoed these sentiments, remarking on the prevailing anti-incumbency against both the central and Delhi governments. She emphasized a need for change, recalling Congress's 15-year tenure under Sheila Dikshit as one that evidently benefits Delhi voters now reconsidering their options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

