Delhi's Political Battle: Congress Eyes 2025 Assembly Comeback

As the 2025 Delhi assembly elections draw near, the Election Commission of India has announced the polling will occur on February 5, with the count finalized on February 8. With the Model Code of Conduct now in effect, political parties are ramping up their campaigns in the capital.

Congress candidate from Kasturba Nagar, Abhishek Dutt, has voiced optimism for his party's chances, asserting that substantial development only occurred under Congress's past governance. Dutt criticized the current AAP leadership, questioning its unmet promises and expressing confidence that voters disillusioned by the last 11 years will turn to Congress this election cycle.

Alka Lamba, representing Kalkaji and speaking for the Congress, echoed these sentiments, remarking on the prevailing anti-incumbency against both the central and Delhi governments. She emphasized a need for change, recalling Congress's 15-year tenure under Sheila Dikshit as one that evidently benefits Delhi voters now reconsidering their options.

(With inputs from agencies.)