Congress Battles for Relevance in Delhi Elections: A SWOT Analysis

The Congress is striving for a comeback in the Delhi assembly elections after being absent since 2015. The party's strategy includes financial incentives for women and fielding notable leaders. Despite weak points like loss of voter trust, the party sees opportunities in regaining its traditional vote bank, though competition from AAP and BJP remains a threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 17:18 IST
Congress Battles for Relevance in Delhi Elections: A SWOT Analysis
The Congress party, absent from the Delhi assembly since 2015, is making a concerted push to regain influence in the upcoming February 5 elections. The party's campaign includes a new proposal, 'Pyaari Didi Yojana,' promising Rs 2,500 to women, countering AAP's similar initiative.

Despite this, the Congress faces significant challenges, having been out of power in Delhi since 2013. They lack a prominent leader following Sheila Dikshit's tenure and are dealing with demotivated lower cadre after consecutive election losses.

Opportunities for Congress include reclaiming its traditional voter base and potentially playing a 'kingmaker' role if the elections result in a hung assembly. However, the strong opposition from AAP and BJP looms as a considerable threat, leaving the Congress with much at stake.

