US News Summary: Key Developments in Politics, Health, and Technology

In a significant move, President-Elect Donald Trump is considering an executive order to protect gas-powered appliances like stoves, amidst ongoing regulatory challenges, insiders revealed. This initiative aligns with Republican efforts to resist Democratic policies on phasing out gas appliances due to environmental and health concerns.

Despite the first U.S. fatality from H5N1 bird flu, WHO reassures that the risk to the general public remains low. The deceased, an elderly individual with pre-existing health conditions, was exposed to the virus through backyard chickens, according to Louisiana health officials.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission will soon see a leadership change as Rostin Behnam steps down, coinciding with Trump's upcoming inauguration. This opens the path for Trump to appoint a successor supportive of his deregulatory strategies.

