Global News: Key Highlights

On Tuesday, France solemnly commemorated the victims of the Charlie Hebdo attacks, marking a decade since the assault on the satirical magazine that ignited ongoing debates over press freedom and security against Islamist militancy.

The U.S.'s decision to block Nippon Steel's acquisition of U.S. Steel has strained diplomatic ties on the eve of Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Japan, amidst a broader strategic effort involving South Korea to counter China's influence.

Amidst ongoing political turbulence in South Korea, former President Yoon Suk Yeol finds backing among young conservative men as legal challenges loom. Meanwhile, a severe earthquake in Tibet has claimed nearly 100 lives, with tremors impacting Nepal and India.

