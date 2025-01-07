Trudeau's Decade: A Legacy of Leadership

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to step down, marking the end of a significant era of leadership. The announcement came on Monday and was met with appreciation from U.S. President Joe Biden.

Biden highlighted the decade-long alliance between the two countries, attributing its strengthened state to Trudeau's leadership. The American and Canadian people, he noted, are safer and the global community better off due to Trudeau's tenure.

This transition marks a pivotal moment in Canada-U.S. relations, further celebrated by Biden's laudatory message affirming Trudeau's lasting legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)