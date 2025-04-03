Left Menu

Shiva Organic: Pioneering Women's Leadership in Sustainable Business

Shiva Organic, led by Mansha, Tamanna, and Hunar, is transforming the business landscape through sustainable practices and community empowerment. This women-led brand collaborates directly with local communities to deliver organic products, promoting a healthier lifestyle and setting an example for future generations of women entrepreneurs.

Updated: 03-04-2025 11:00 IST
Shiva Organic: Pioneering Women's Leadership in Sustainable Business
In a new wave of entrepreneurial leadership, Shiva Organic stands out as a women-led brand championing sustainability and innovation. Founded by Mansha, Tamanna, and Hunar, this brand is redefining organic products through ethical sourcing and community empowerment, fostering a healthier lifestyle for consumers while uplifting local communities.

At the heart of Shiva Organic is Mansha, whose commitment to education and community development ensures the brand maintains high-quality standards and fair practices. Tamanna's expertise in organizational psychology shapes the company culture, focusing on growth aligned with its ethical values. Meanwhile, Hunar's business acumen propels the brand's expansion, staying true to its mission of sustainable growth.

Shiva Organic partners directly with Indian farmers, beekeepers, and local suppliers to promote sustainability. This collaboration empowers communities and crafts a sustainable supply chain, while the founders educate society on organic living's importance. As they break barriers, Shiva Organic's founders are not just building a business, but a legacy of women's empowerment and leadership.

