Prime Minister Modi to Kickstart Amaravati Capital Revamp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will relaunch the Amaravati greenfield capital project in Andhra Pradesh in April. The initiative, involving an investment of approximately Rs 1 lakh crore, aims to resume development efforts. The Singapore government, a previous partner, is expected to support the project revival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 03-04-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:33 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to relaunch the construction of the Amaravati greenfield capital city in Andhra Pradesh this April, as announced by the state's Chief Secretary K Vijayanand. The initiative, with an estimated investment of Rs 1 lakh crore, marks a vital step in rejuvenating the ambitious project.

The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Commissioner, K Kanna Babu, highlighted these developments during a recent meeting with a Singapore government delegation at the Secretariat. This Southeast Asian nation played a pivotal role in the initial phase of Amaravati's development from 2014 to 2019 and is being requested to once again extend its expertise and support.

Vijayanand assured that there is ample financial backing from major global institutions like the World Bank, HUDCO, and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to move forward with the project. The renewed construction efforts will encompass the government complex, trunk roads, and various infrastructure projects. Singapore government representative Francis Chong confirmed potential collaboration to revitalise the development partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

