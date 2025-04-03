Shivaji Maharaj: The Secular King of Remarkable Leadership
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hailed Shivaji Maharaj as a secular and exemplary ruler. During a book launch, Gadkari emphasized Shivaji's equal respect for all religions and his fair treatment of Muslims and women. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor agreed, applauding Shivaji's inclusive values and exceptional leadership qualities.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has extolled Shivaji Maharaj as a truly secular and benevolent ruler, emphasizing his importance in Indian history. Speaking at the launch of Vishwas Patil's book, Gadkari shared his pride in displaying only Shivaji's photograph in his office.
The minister highlighted Shivaji as a '100 per cent secular' leader who respected all religions equally and never attacked mosques. His administration was marked by public welfare and inclusivity, with Muslim soldiers under his command and chivalrous policies toward women.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor echoed Gadkari's sentiment, noting Shivaji's understated secular aspects. He praised the new book for presenting a balanced view of Shivaji, countering past vilification and depicting him as a symbol of anti-colonial resistance.
