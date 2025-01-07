Left Menu

Coalition Talks: FPO's Herbert Kickl Extends Invitation to OVP

Austrian far-right leader Herbert Kickl, head of the Freedom Party (FPO), plans to invite the People's Party (OVP) to coalition talks. This invitation, pending party approval, is crucial as FPO seeks to form a government. Kickl warns the conservative OVP to negotiate sincerely or risk a snap election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 07-01-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 20:11 IST
  • Country:
  • Austria

Herbert Kickl, leader of Austria's Freedom Party (FPO), announced plans on Tuesday to initiate coalition talks with the conservative People's Party (OVP).

Kickl stated that the invitation will be extended once the FPO's leadership greenlights the move during a scheduled meeting on Tuesday evening.

He emphasized the importance of honest negotiations, warning that failure could lead to a snap election, given the FPO's rising support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

