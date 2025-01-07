Left Menu

Trump Vows to Revoke Offshore Drilling Ban

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced at a press conference his intention to revoke the offshore oil and gas drilling ban set by outgoing President Joe Biden. Trump emphasized that he will reverse the ban on the first day of his presidency. He assumes office on January 20.

Donald Trump

In a decisive move, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump declared at a press conference that he will overturn the offshore oil and gas drilling ban imposed by outgoing President Joe Biden.

Trump firmly stated that such limitations will not stand and assured that he plans to revoke the ban on vast offshore areas immediately upon taking office.

The Republican leader is set to assume the presidency on January 20, setting the stage for potential policy reversals.

