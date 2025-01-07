Left Menu

Trump's Last-Ditch Effort to Block Sentencing Hits Skepticism in Court

Donald Trump's lawyer faced skepticism during a hearing to pause Trump's upcoming sentencing related to hush money payments. Associate Justice Ellen Gesmer questioned the notion of presidential immunity extending to the president-elect stage. The case involved Trump's conviction on charges of falsifying business records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 23:32 IST
Trump's Last-Ditch Effort to Block Sentencing Hits Skepticism in Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a heated courtroom battle, Donald Trump's lawyer attempted to persuade an appellate judge to halt the U.S. president-elect's scheduled sentencing. The sentencing stems from criminal charges linked to hush money paid to a porn star, with the judge expressing doubt about the arguments presented.

The hearing, held before the Appellate Division in Manhattan, was a crucial juncture for Trump's legal team. Associate Justice Ellen Gesmer showed little support for the claim that presidential immunity extends to the transition period between election victory and inauguration. Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, acknowledged that no precedent exists for such immunity.

Justice Juan Merchan, who set the sentencing, dismissed Trump's request for delay, labeling it repetitive of past arguments. Trump criticized the New York judge, attributing obstacles in a seamless transition to political motivations. Trump's legal woes follow a conviction involving a payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025