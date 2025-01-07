Trump's Last-Ditch Effort to Block Sentencing Hits Skepticism in Court

In a heated courtroom battle, Donald Trump's lawyer attempted to persuade an appellate judge to halt the U.S. president-elect's scheduled sentencing. The sentencing stems from criminal charges linked to hush money paid to a porn star, with the judge expressing doubt about the arguments presented.

The hearing, held before the Appellate Division in Manhattan, was a crucial juncture for Trump's legal team. Associate Justice Ellen Gesmer showed little support for the claim that presidential immunity extends to the transition period between election victory and inauguration. Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, acknowledged that no precedent exists for such immunity.

Justice Juan Merchan, who set the sentencing, dismissed Trump's request for delay, labeling it repetitive of past arguments. Trump criticized the New York judge, attributing obstacles in a seamless transition to political motivations. Trump's legal woes follow a conviction involving a payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

