Trump's Sentencing Denial: Last-Ditch Effort Falters

A New York court denied Trump's bid to halt his sentencing linked to hush money paid to a porn star. The trial judge rejected Trump's request to delay sentencing, stating it repeated past arguments. The judge indicated an unconditional discharge as the most practical ruling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 00:15 IST
A New York appellate court has denied President-elect Donald Trump's attempt to pause his sentencing, set for Friday, following his conviction on charges related to hush money payments.

This appeal to the Appellate Division marked Trump's final effort to counteract the trial judge's Monday decision to proceed with sentencing just 10 days before his inauguration. The judge, Justice Juan Merchan, had earlier rejected Trump's legal team's request to defer sentencing while they contested two previous rulings affirming the guilty verdict on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

In his decision to schedule sentencing for Friday, Justice Merchan stated he wasn't inclined to impose prison time, suggesting instead an unconditional discharge, which would register guilt without additional penalties, as Trump prepares to assume the presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

