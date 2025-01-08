Left Menu

New Presidential Spokesman Announced in Brazil

Paulo Pimenta has announced his departure as the Brazilian presidential spokesman, with Sidonio Palmeira set to succeed him. Palmeira, who counseled President Lula during his successful 2022 campaign, will assume his new role next week. Their roles are pivotal in ensuring effective communication from the presidency.

Paulo Pimenta has revealed he will leave his position as Brazilian presidential spokesman, according to a report from the newspaper O Globo on Tuesday.

Sidonio Palmeira, a close advisor to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during his victorious 2022 campaign, will succeed Pimenta in the strategic role.

Pimenta confirmed that Palmeira is set to start his new responsibilities as presidential spokesman next week, marking a significant shift in the administration's communication team.

