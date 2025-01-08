Left Menu

Debate Ignites Over Social Media Neutrality Amid Musk's Controversial Remarks on Spanish Crime Rates

The Spanish government emphasizes the need for social media neutrality after Elon Musk comments on crime statistics involving foreigners in Spain, sparking a political debate. Spanish leaders stress non-interference by tech platforms in national politics and counter claims linking immigration to crime, citing stable crime rates since 2011.

Social media platforms should maintain a neutral stance and refrain from meddling in the political affairs of other nations, according to a statement by the Spanish government's spokesperson on Tuesday. This comes after Elon Musk, CEO of X, commented on statistics concerning foreigners jailed for rape in Spain.

Pilar Alegria addressed a heated exchange involving Musk, who owns X, and European leaders like Britain's Keir Starmer and France's Emmanuel Macron. She emphasized that these platforms must operate with absolute neutrality and avoid any interference.

Musk, slated to advise Donald Trump's new administration, drew attention to Spanish matters by reacting to a post about rape convictions in Catalonia. This has prompted discussions on the role of social media in shaping political discourse, with Spanish leaders underscoring that immigration does not significantly impact crime rates.

