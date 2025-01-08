Debate Ignites Over Social Media Neutrality Amid Musk's Controversial Remarks on Spanish Crime Rates

Social media platforms should maintain a neutral stance and refrain from meddling in the political affairs of other nations, according to a statement by the Spanish government's spokesperson on Tuesday. This comes after Elon Musk, CEO of X, commented on statistics concerning foreigners jailed for rape in Spain.

Pilar Alegria addressed a heated exchange involving Musk, who owns X, and European leaders like Britain's Keir Starmer and France's Emmanuel Macron. She emphasized that these platforms must operate with absolute neutrality and avoid any interference.

Musk, slated to advise Donald Trump's new administration, drew attention to Spanish matters by reacting to a post about rape convictions in Catalonia. This has prompted discussions on the role of social media in shaping political discourse, with Spanish leaders underscoring that immigration does not significantly impact crime rates.

