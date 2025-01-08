Tamil Nadu Assembly Drama: Protests, Black Shirts, and Anthem Controversy

In a dramatic display at the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday, AIADMK MLAs donned black shirts for the third consecutive day, signaling their protest against the alleged sexual assault case at Anna University. Various political factions have criticized the ruling DMK government for its perceived sluggish response to the case, which has captured significant public attention.

The assembly session commenced with the customary Motion of Thanks to the Governor's Address. However, the first day of the session last Monday was marked by high drama and opposition-led protests outside the Secretariat regarding the controversial Anna University incident, adding to the session's tumultuous start.

The assembly was further jolted by an incident involving Governor R N Ravi, who refrained from delivering his address due to the absence of the National Anthem. Raj Bhavan released a statement explaining the Governor's discomfort with only the state anthem "Tamil Tai Vazhdu" being played upon his arrival, instead of including the National Anthem. The omission, which the Governor described as disrespectful to the Constitution, led him to depart in protest, drawing criticism from Congress MP Manickam Tagore, who labeled the Governor's reaction as "ridiculous."

The alleged sexual assault case revolves around a second-year student at Anna University, who reported being threatened and assaulted by an unidentified man on campus. The Chennai Police have arrested one individual in relation to the case following the victim's complaint on December 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)