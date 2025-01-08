Left Menu

BJP Labels Delhi CM's Residence 'Sheesh Mahal': Political Tensions Soar

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed AAP leaders over a standoff at Delhi CM's residence, calling it an anarchic display. The BJP accused the CM's residence of luxurious features, sparking outrage and heated confrontations. The incident unfolds as Delhi assembly elections approach on February 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 14:02 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a heated political standoff, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders for their demonstration outside the Delhi Chief Minister's residence, labeling it as a "clear display of anarchy." Trivedi's comments came after AAP members, including Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and MP Sanjay Singh, marched to the residence to counter BJP's 'Sheesh Mahal' allegations.

As tensions escalated, Trivedi claimed, "The reality of the monument of corruption is coming before the people," accusing AAP leaders of showcasing anarchic behavior. He emphasized that AAP's actions could not shield Arvind Kejriwal's so-called 'museum of corruption'. According to Trivedi, today's events were indicative of AAP's "irresponsible, insane, and anarchic behavior."

The conflict intensified as the BJP asserted the CM's bungalow housed extravagant amenities like swimming pools, dubbing it 'Sheesh Mahal'. Denied entry, AAP leaders sat in protest and exchanged heated arguments with police outside the residence. As the Delhi assembly elections scheduled for February 5 approach, such incidents underline the deepening political rifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

