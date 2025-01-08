Left Menu

EU Stands Firm Against Territorial Threats Amidst Trump's Greenland Remarks

France's foreign minister firmly stated that the EU would not permit attacks on its borders following U.S. President-elect Trump's comments about acquiring Greenland. Trump suggested potential military or economic action for controlling Greenland and the Panama Canal, provoking a strong response from the EU against expansionist threats.

The European Union has dismissed any potential threats to its sovereign borders following recent remarks by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot emphasized on Wednesday that the EU would not tolerate any actions that undermine its territorial integrity.

Trump, who expressed interest in controlling Greenland and the Panama Canal, did not rule out military or economic measures to achieve this goal. However, Barrot firmly stated on France Inter radio that he does not foresee the U.S. invading Greenland, a territory of Denmark for over 600 years.

Barrot further warned against potential intimidation tactics and emphasized the importance of the EU maintaining its strength and unity amid these geopolitical challenges. Trump's comments, regarded as part of an expansionist agenda, came shortly before his upcoming inauguration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

