Schallenberg Takes Helm as Austria's Interim Leader Amid Political Shuffle

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg will serve as interim leader after Chancellor Karl Nehammer's resignation. The Freedom Party, now seeking coalition, faces a challenging government formation. Schallenberg previously held the chancellor role briefly in 2021 and will manage duties until a new government forms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 08-01-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 15:18 IST
Alexander Schallenberg
  • Country:
  • Austria

Alexander Schallenberg, Austria's Foreign Minister, steps in as interim leader, announced the president's office Wednesday. His appointment follows Chancellor Karl Nehammer's resignation after coalition talks stagnated.

Nehammer's conservative Austrian People's Party reversed its stance against collaborating with the far-right Freedom Party. This change comes after the Freedom Party's election victory, despite their initial exclusion by other parties.

Schallenberg, aged 55, assumes this position for the second time, with the challenging task of managing state affairs until a new government, potentially led by the Freedom Party, is established.

(With inputs from agencies.)

