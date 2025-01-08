Schallenberg Takes Helm as Austria's Interim Leader Amid Political Shuffle

Alexander Schallenberg, Austria's Foreign Minister, steps in as interim leader, announced the president's office Wednesday. His appointment follows Chancellor Karl Nehammer's resignation after coalition talks stagnated.

Nehammer's conservative Austrian People's Party reversed its stance against collaborating with the far-right Freedom Party. This change comes after the Freedom Party's election victory, despite their initial exclusion by other parties.

Schallenberg, aged 55, assumes this position for the second time, with the challenging task of managing state affairs until a new government, potentially led by the Freedom Party, is established.

(With inputs from agencies.)