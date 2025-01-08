Left Menu

Austrian Political Shake-Up: Schallenberg Steps In as Caretaker Chancellor

Alexander Schallenberg, Austria's Foreign Minister, is set to become the caretaker chancellor following Karl Nehammer's resignation after failed coalition talks. The far-right Freedom Party, led by Herbert Kickl, has been invited to form a new government. Schallenberg previously served as chancellor in 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 15:23 IST
Austrian Political Shake-Up: Schallenberg Steps In as Caretaker Chancellor
Schallenberg

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg is set to replace Karl Nehammer as caretaker chancellor following Nehammer's resignation after the collapse of centrist coalition talks.

President Alexander Van der Bellen confirmed the transition, highlighting the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) as the leading party with 29% in the recent parliamentary elections, now tasked with forming a new government.

The formal handover to Schallenberg, who briefly held the chancellorship in 2021, is scheduled for Friday. Meanwhile, the FPO leader Herbert Kickl has initiated coalition discussions with Christian Stocker, interim leader of the conservative People's Party (OVP).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025