Austrian Political Shake-Up: Schallenberg Steps In as Caretaker Chancellor

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg is set to replace Karl Nehammer as caretaker chancellor following Nehammer's resignation after the collapse of centrist coalition talks.

President Alexander Van der Bellen confirmed the transition, highlighting the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) as the leading party with 29% in the recent parliamentary elections, now tasked with forming a new government.

The formal handover to Schallenberg, who briefly held the chancellorship in 2021, is scheduled for Friday. Meanwhile, the FPO leader Herbert Kickl has initiated coalition discussions with Christian Stocker, interim leader of the conservative People's Party (OVP).

