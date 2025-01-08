Political Showdown at Flagstaff Road: AAP vs. BJP in Delhi's Bungalow Battle

A scene of political drama played out on Wednesday outside the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow, previously occupied by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as AAP leaders endeavored to access the premises only to be halted by police.

The confrontation escalated when AAP leaders attempted to visit the Prime Minister's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg, resulting in a sit-in protest near the Tughlak Road Police Station after facing further police obstruction.

The AAP claims the BJP-led central government is evading accountability over alleged extravagant renovations at both the Chief Minister's and Prime Minister's residences, initially sparking the confrontation with claims of luxurious additions like a 'golden commode.'

