Political Showdown at Flagstaff Road: AAP vs. BJP in Delhi's Bungalow Battle

A confrontation unfolded between AAP leaders and police at the former Delhi Chief Minister’s bungalow over allegations of luxury fittings. AAP accused BJP of blocking their inspection attempts to verify claims about extravagant renovations at government residences, including the Prime Minister's house. Both parties continue to spar over the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 15:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

A scene of political drama played out on Wednesday outside the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow, previously occupied by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as AAP leaders endeavored to access the premises only to be halted by police.

The confrontation escalated when AAP leaders attempted to visit the Prime Minister's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg, resulting in a sit-in protest near the Tughlak Road Police Station after facing further police obstruction.

The AAP claims the BJP-led central government is evading accountability over alleged extravagant renovations at both the Chief Minister's and Prime Minister's residences, initially sparking the confrontation with claims of luxurious additions like a 'golden commode.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

