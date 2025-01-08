Venezuelan Migrants Seek Refuge Amidst Maduro's Contentious Third Term

Venezuelan citizens, forced to flee amidst President Nicolas Maduro's contested election and resulting political turmoil, are grappling with severe challenges in countries like Mexico and Colombia. As Venezuela endures an economic crisis, thousands strive for improved prospects abroad.

Mariangela Lozano, stranded in Mexico City, epitomizes the plight of her compatriots. Despite her aspirations to return home, Lozano is deterred by Venezuela's instability. Waiting for a consulate appointment, she shares her story of survival, representing the 7.9 million who have left Venezuela.

In Colombia, Raydelys Coromoto symbolizes hope and resilience, running a market to feed her family. Like many others, she left Venezuela searching for necessities like healthcare for her child. The diaspora continues to grow, with nations like Chile bracing for more arrivals.

