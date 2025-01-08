Left Menu

Venezuelan Migrants Seek Refuge Amidst Maduro's Contentious Third Term

The article explores the hardships faced by Venezuelan migrants like Mariangela Lozano, living in Mexico and Colombia due to the political and economic crisis in Venezuela. Many, including Lozano and Raydelys Coromoto, seek asylum and better living conditions, away from President Maduro's contested election and turbulent policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 16:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Venezuelan citizens, forced to flee amidst President Nicolas Maduro's contested election and resulting political turmoil, are grappling with severe challenges in countries like Mexico and Colombia. As Venezuela endures an economic crisis, thousands strive for improved prospects abroad.

Mariangela Lozano, stranded in Mexico City, epitomizes the plight of her compatriots. Despite her aspirations to return home, Lozano is deterred by Venezuela's instability. Waiting for a consulate appointment, she shares her story of survival, representing the 7.9 million who have left Venezuela.

In Colombia, Raydelys Coromoto symbolizes hope and resilience, running a market to feed her family. Like many others, she left Venezuela searching for necessities like healthcare for her child. The diaspora continues to grow, with nations like Chile bracing for more arrivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

