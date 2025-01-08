Kalkaji Tensions Rise: Alka Lamba Blasts BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri for Derogatory Remarks

In a heated exchange, Congress candidate Alka Lamba, who is contesting from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency, has fiercely condemned BJP competitor Ramesh Bidhuri over his alleged offensive remarks. Lamba has asserted that such comments would not garner support from Kalkaji's residents, questioning the focus of Bidhuri's campaign on trivializing women's appearances rather than addressing critical development issues.

Lamba indicated that the BJP's potential withdrawal of Bidhuri as a candidate would signal a preliminary triumph for her, as she shifts focus to her contest with AAP's Atishi. The Congress leader expressed gratitude for the support from female BJP workers, who have reportedly pushed back against Bidhuri's comments, threatening withdrawal of their backing to the controversial candidate.

The backdrop to this political skirmish is collectively charged with pressing local issues such as poor infrastructure, erratic electricity supplies, and looming pollution concerns in Kalkaji. Meanwhile, BJP's National Spokesperson, Sudhanshu Trivedi, has characterized the tension between AAP leaders and Delhi Police at the Chief Minister's residence as an instance of 'anarchy', as the political climate intensifies towards the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

