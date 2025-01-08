Left Menu

Kalkaji Tensions Rise: Alka Lamba Blasts BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri for Derogatory Remarks

Congress candidate Alka Lamba criticized BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri over his derogatory remarks, calling for his removal as Kalkaji's candidate. She highlighted local issues and rebuked Bidhuri's comments on women. Meanwhile, BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi accused AAP leaders of inciting disorder, ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 17:43 IST
Kalkaji Tensions Rise: Alka Lamba Blasts BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri for Derogatory Remarks
Congress candidate from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency Alka Lamba (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange, Congress candidate Alka Lamba, who is contesting from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency, has fiercely condemned BJP competitor Ramesh Bidhuri over his alleged offensive remarks. Lamba has asserted that such comments would not garner support from Kalkaji's residents, questioning the focus of Bidhuri's campaign on trivializing women's appearances rather than addressing critical development issues.

Lamba indicated that the BJP's potential withdrawal of Bidhuri as a candidate would signal a preliminary triumph for her, as she shifts focus to her contest with AAP's Atishi. The Congress leader expressed gratitude for the support from female BJP workers, who have reportedly pushed back against Bidhuri's comments, threatening withdrawal of their backing to the controversial candidate.

The backdrop to this political skirmish is collectively charged with pressing local issues such as poor infrastructure, erratic electricity supplies, and looming pollution concerns in Kalkaji. Meanwhile, BJP's National Spokesperson, Sudhanshu Trivedi, has characterized the tension between AAP leaders and Delhi Police at the Chief Minister's residence as an instance of 'anarchy', as the political climate intensifies towards the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025