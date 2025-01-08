Himachal Minister Urges Governor to Address Tribal Land Concerns Amid Delays

Himachal Pradesh's Revenue Minister, Jagat Singh Negi, has voiced his frustration over the delay by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla in addressing concerns related to the Forest Conservation Act, 1980. Negi is advocating for the temporary suspension of specific provisions to allocate land to landless individuals in tribal regions under the "Na-Tod" law.

The Governor clarified that he hasn't outrightly rejected the proposal, but raised queries that need resolving before progression. Highlighting the constitutional grounds for this demand, Negi pointed out that past suspensions of FCA provisions have been enacted to benefit tribal land allocation during the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government.

Negi drew attention to the tribal populations' struggles in border areas like Lahaul-Spiti, lacking jobs and industries, leading to migration. He aims to prevent migration and improve living conditions, assuring that the initiative will strictly benefit genuine tribal beneficiaries under scrutiny to avoid misuse. He criticizes the BJP and Central Government for neglecting tribal welfare despite his ongoing dedication to advocating for their rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)