Lebanon's Presidential Crossroads: A Nation's Delicate Balancing Act

Lebanon's parliament is set to embark on a crucial vote to elect a new president, in a political environment reshaped by Israel's conflict with Hezbollah and the fall of Bashar al-Assad, an ally of the group. The parliamentary seat remains vacant following Michel Aoun's term ending in October 2022.

This election serves as a litmus test for Lebanon's power dynamics since troubled times for Iran-backed Hezbollah. Notably, Hezbollah and its ally, Amal Movement, appear ready to support a less contentious candidate, moving away from their long-standing choice, Suleiman Frangieh.

As Lebanon grapples with financial difficulties post-2019 collapse, securing foreign aid hinges on political stability. Western and regional interests have seen envoys, including French and Saudi, engaging with Beirut's political landscape ahead of the vote.

